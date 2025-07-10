Analysts Set First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Target Price at $21.36

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.41, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $282.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.98 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $66,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,689,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,939,824.80. The trade was a 23.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,095,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,582,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 958,417 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,506,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,919.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 814,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.