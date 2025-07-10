Analysts Set Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target at $10.45

Shares of Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $7.30 to $9.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 19th.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $11.19 on Monday. Redfin has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.38.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $221.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,001,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $12,150,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $10,222,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $8,285,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 38,105.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 675,607 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

