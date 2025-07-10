Analysts Set Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT at $58.58

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.58.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Stock Up 7.5%

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Semtech has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 104,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter.

About Semtech

(Get Free Report

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.