Analysts Set StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) PT at $14.57

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.57.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.
Shares of STNE stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.94.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $625.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
