Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $176.90

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.90.

Get WEX alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WEX by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,087 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 895,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,597,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 826,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in WEX by 20,412.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,069,000 after acquiring an additional 635,450 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Stock Down 0.8%

WEX stock opened at $151.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.46.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEX will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.