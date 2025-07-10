Analyzing Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients -6.20% -14.40% -8.44% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $965.26 million 0.10 -$58.98 million ($0.82) -1.54 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alto Ingredients and HempAmericana”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

HempAmericana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alto Ingredients.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 1 0 3.00 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 336.51%. Given Alto Ingredients’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Volatility & Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats HempAmericana on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption. The company also provides fuel-grade ethanol used as transportation fuel and distillers corn oil used as a biodiesel feedstock, as well as fuel-grade ethanol produced by third parties. In addition, it offers transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. The company sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; essential ingredient feed products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry, renewable diesel, and biodiesel customers. It operates alcohol production facilities. The company was formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc. and changed its name to Alto Ingredients, Inc. in January 2021. Alto Ingredients, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, Illinois.

About HempAmericana

(Get Free Report)

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.