Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 368,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 111,095 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,079,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,806,000 after purchasing an additional 779,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $350,000.

Shares of UYLD opened at $51.13 on Thursday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

