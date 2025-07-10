Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 46.98 ($0.64). Approximately 35,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 131,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.64).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63. The company has a market cap of £36.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Angling Direct (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX 1.85 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Angling Direct had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 1.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Angling Direct PLC will post 1.9191919 earnings per share for the current year.

Angling Direct is the leading omni-channel specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK, with an established and growing presence in Europe. Headquartered in Norfolk UK, the Company sells fishing tackle products and related equipment through its network of approximately 50 UK retail stores, as well as through its leading digital platform (www.anglingdirect.co.uk) and the MyAD Fishing Club app.

