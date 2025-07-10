Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $71.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BUD. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $67.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,996,830 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,002,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,940 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,849,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,311,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $379,004,000 after buying an additional 505,206 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 347,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

