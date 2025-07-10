APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Shares Up 2% – Time to Buy?

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

APA Group Stock Up 2.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in the energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments segments. It operates gas transmission pipelines and interconnected grids, gas-fired power stations, electricity transmission interconnectors, solar and wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

