Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 21,368 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.6% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $193,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $211.14 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day moving average of $218.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays set a $173.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

