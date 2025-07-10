Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 4,611,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,021,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Argo Blockchain Trading Down 8.3%
The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.
Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
