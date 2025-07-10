Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 4,611,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,021,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 8.3%

The firm has a market cap of $19.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Argo Blockchain stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain PLC Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:ARBK Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Argo Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

