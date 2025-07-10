Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $109.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:ANET opened at $106.27 on Monday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $705,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock worth $113,157,408. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 634.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.