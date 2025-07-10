Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $300,876.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,002.96. This represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,633.35. This trade represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE APAM opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 23.24%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APAM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

