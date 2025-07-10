Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

AUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

AUB stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.