Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 649,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,884 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,942,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3,195.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,025 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,587,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,029,000 after buying an additional 990,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,490,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $21,813,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

AUB opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 62.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.