AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.23. 6,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 13,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC owned 0.09% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

