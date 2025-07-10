Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Shares Up 12.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) were up 12.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $239.50 and last traded at $234.00. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.35.

Bâloise Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.73.

Bâloise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.