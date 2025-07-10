Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Trading Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.12. Approximately 65 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Banco BPM Stock Down 5.4%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Banco BPM Company Profile

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

