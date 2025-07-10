Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 554,428 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,145,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.19% of NU worth $93,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 8.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NU by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 74.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NU. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

