Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $99,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 34,989 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $7,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, for a total transaction of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $83.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

