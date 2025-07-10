Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $101,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $355.18 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $356.27. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.