Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Everest Group worth $92,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $340.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.14.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.32 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Allan Williamson purchased 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Everest Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.75.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

