Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,959,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $102,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Ball by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 63,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Ball by 4.9% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 480,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after buying an additional 22,244 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,145,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

