Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Jacobs Solutions worth $98,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on J. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:J opened at $134.32 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

