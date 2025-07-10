Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,945,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $107,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 66.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

