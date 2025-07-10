Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,918,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $114,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Old Republic International Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

