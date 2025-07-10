Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $104.98 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Guidewire Software worth $104,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 148.1% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

GWRE stock opened at $231.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $263.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.53, for a total value of $237,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,687.30. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 146,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,860 shares of company stock worth $4,214,136 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

