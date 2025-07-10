Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.62 Million Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Essential Utilities worth $105,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $7,383,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of WTRG opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Essential Utilities
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.