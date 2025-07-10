Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.62 Million Position in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Essential Utilities worth $105,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,621,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $7,383,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

