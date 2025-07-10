Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $114.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $114,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $64.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

