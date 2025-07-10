Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $92.41 Million Stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,077 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $92,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in LKQ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in LKQ by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.95. LKQ Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

