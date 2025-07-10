Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $94.20 Million Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 486.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,787,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $94,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in BP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in BP by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -413.04%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

