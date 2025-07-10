Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $94.85 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Universal Health Services worth $94,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 49.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.2%

Universal Health Services stock opened at $182.62 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

