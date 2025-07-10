Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 1,064 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Ulta Beauty worth $101,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.04.

Shares of ULTA opened at $475.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.11. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

