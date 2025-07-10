Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 15,030 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $96,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,540,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,566,000 after buying an additional 359,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after acquiring an additional 503,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,501,000 after acquiring an additional 789,497 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

TRU opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. TransUnion has a one year low of $66.38 and a one year high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

