Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 45,631 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $98,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ingredion by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $136.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.33 and a 200 day moving average of $133.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.21 and a 1-year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

