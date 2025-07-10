Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,622 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.68% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $113,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $117.44 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $117.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

