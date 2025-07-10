Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,123,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $118,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $110,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,061,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,519 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,951,000 after buying an additional 1,083,326 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,143,000 after buying an additional 871,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE OHI opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $228.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

