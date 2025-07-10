Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,005 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 985,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $92,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 64,142.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SF opened at $108.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.27 and a 12 month high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

