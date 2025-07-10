Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,612 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $106,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,960.64. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $186.57 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.73 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.66.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 target price on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

