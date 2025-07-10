Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,159,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $117,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,404,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,817,000 after purchasing an additional 138,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,273,000 after buying an additional 176,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,799,000 after buying an additional 117,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,973,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,285,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.74 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stephens upgraded Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

