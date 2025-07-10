Barclays Upgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to “Equal Weight”

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s current price.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.7%

FIBK stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 419,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 66,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 47.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter valued at $5,125,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

