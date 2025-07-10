Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $282.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a market capitalization of $786.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.45.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

