BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $38.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BCE Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BCE by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 911,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 63,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. BCE has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $36.17.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 488.46%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

