Best Biotech Stocks To Research – July 8th

ProKidney, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Moderna, AbbVie, Danaher, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that apply biological and technological methods to develop medical therapies, diagnostics, and other health-related products. Because these firms incur high research and development costs, face lengthy clinical trials and stringent regulatory hurdles, their share prices tend to be more volatile than those in many other sectors. Investors in biotech stocks often seek outsized returns tied to breakthroughs in areas like genomics, immunotherapy and personalized medicine. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

ProKidney (PROK)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 242,795,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,992. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $787.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.26. ProKidney has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $9.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.63. 1,030,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,136. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.65.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.31. 11,513,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,720. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $129.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $339.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.12. 1,158,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,226. Danaher has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.58. 33,498,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,183,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $469.22. 309,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $377.85 and a 52-week high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.70 and a beta of 0.41.

