BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 491,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 300,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.11.

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.

