Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 64,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 110,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNGO. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Bionano Genomics from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Bionano Genomics Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 294.05% and a negative return on equity of 125.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

