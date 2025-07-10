Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.34.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of BIR opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.16. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$7.86. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 700.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.04, for a total value of C$188,672.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 119,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$884,583.00. Insiders sold a total of 147,100 shares of company stock worth $1,077,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Free Report

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.