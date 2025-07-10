Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 187.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BXMT opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.93 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

