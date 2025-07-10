Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 76,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 183,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 813,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 74,943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 214,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.