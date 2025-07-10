Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 76,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 183,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
